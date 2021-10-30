 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Tobacco-free status of complex clarified
0 comments

Letter to the editor: Tobacco-free status of complex clarified

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the Editor

In response to the Oct. 22 letter to the editor by Sandee Kroon, Community Connections Tobacco Free Lincoln County Coalition: The article stated that Victory Village on Lakeview in North Platte is 100% smoke free; however, it does not elaborate if that is just inside the apartment homes or the entire property. Victory Village on Lakeview does not allow smoking in the interior buildings, and due to it being under construction, the corporate office has not yet set forth a policy regarding the outside grounds of the apartment community. Any correspondence regarding this article or the smoking policy of Victory Village on Lakeview needs to be directed to our corporate office: Patty Downs, director of executive operations, pdowns@dp-mgmt.com.

Alisha Herndon

Residential property manager,

Victory Village Apartments

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News