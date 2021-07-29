Letter to the editor: Tomb of Unknown event intended to be ‘solemn and respectful’

I was extremely disappointed to read David Olson’s misrepresentation of the upcoming celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier this Saturday. Throughout the planning process, “solemn and respectful” has been our guiding principle. This fact is supported by the dozens of military veterans who have been closely involved in preparations for this historic event. Not knowing Mr. Olson, I believe much of his angst may be the result of incorrect information he may have received about the celebration.
The traveling replica of the Tomb is fully supported by the Society of the Honor Guard, an organization of current and former Tomb Guards. Additionally, members of the traveling replica are also former Tomb Guards. Their involvement in the planning process reassures us that the planned events are in no way disrespectful.
As for it being a fundraising event, that again is a total misrepresentation of the facts. There will be no vendors on site for the event, but yes, there will be food trucks (set away from the Tomb area), as there may be people who want to arrive in time to see the ceremonial procession of the horse-drawn carriage with flag-draped casket arrive at 10 a.m. Saturday, then remain to view the ceremonial wreath-laying with honor guards, gun salutes and flyover, and then closely observe the Tomb at a more leisurely pace. Having the availability of food and refreshments is essential and will have no impact on the solemnity of the event.
Later that evening, after the Tomb and display area are secured for the night at 5 p.m., a Journey Home Concert will run from 6-8, with local musicians performing, free hamburgers and hot dogs being provided, and the availability of refreshments from a local brewery and vineyard. This event is also set away from the Tomb and, thanks to the generosity of local businesses and organizations, is a way to thank residents and visitors to North Platte for their support of this patriotic event.
I hope this clarifies our intent, Mr. Olson. Please come out to Scout’s Rest Ranch and join us in honoring the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. I assure you that you will not be disappointed.
Michelle Lupomech
Daughters of the American Revolution
North Platte