Letter to the editor: Tomb of Unknown event intended to be ‘solemn and respectful’

I was extremely disappointed to read David Olson’s misrepresentation of the upcoming celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier this Saturday. Throughout the planning process, “solemn and respectful” has been our guiding principle. This fact is supported by the dozens of military veterans who have been closely involved in preparations for this historic event. Not knowing Mr. Olson, I believe much of his angst may be the result of incorrect information he may have received about the celebration.

The traveling replica of the Tomb is fully supported by the Society of the Honor Guard, an organization of current and former Tomb Guards. Additionally, members of the traveling replica are also former Tomb Guards. Their involvement in the planning process reassures us that the planned events are in no way disrespectful.