 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the Editor: Traditional method used to make new COVID19 vaccine

  • 0

A new COVID-19 vaccine has been approved, Novavax. It is a traditional vaccine such as DPT (diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus). It is different from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines because it does not use mRNA. It has been used extensively in Europe and Canada. Results published in the New England Journal of Medicine indicate 90% protection against symptomatic infection and close to 100% against severe infection.

Because it is made from a whole virus, it should have a broader range of protection against future variants.

Ron Asher, North Platte

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News