Letter to the editor: Trap, neuter and return works

Stray cat problem solved! At least in my neighborhood.

I’ll admit that I was a skeptic two or three years ago when I was approached about the Trap Neuter Return program. But we had tried the old approach of trapping and removing by Animal Control with little success. So I decided to work with Serena Yoshida and TNR.

When she started her work two or three years ago, I could easily count 20 to 25 cats (including several litters of kittens). Now I’m very pleased to count a dozen healthy, neutered and vaccinated cats (if I really search.) Most of the time, I see two or three.

Thank you, Serena and TNR!

Gary Sierks

North Platte