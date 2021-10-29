 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Trap, neuter and return works
0 comments

Letter to the editor: Trap, neuter and return works

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the Editor

Stray cat problem solved! At least in my neighborhood.

I’ll admit that I was a skeptic two or three years ago when I was approached about the Trap Neuter Return program. But we had tried the old approach of trapping and removing by Animal Control with little success. So I decided to work with Serena Yoshida and TNR.

When she started her work two or three years ago, I could easily count 20 to 25 cats (including several litters of kittens). Now I’m very pleased to count a dozen healthy, neutered and vaccinated cats (if I really search.) Most of the time, I see two or three.

Thank you, Serena and TNR!

Gary Sierks

North Platte

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News