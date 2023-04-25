For decades, there has been transformation in the justice system’s response to substance use and mental health disorders. Treatment courts interrupt the cycle of addiction through accountability and connection. The implementation of 4,000 treatment courts has proven to be the most successful justice intervention in our nation’s history.

May is National Treatment Court Month and the perfect opportunity to showcase how this approach saves lives.

The Midwest Nebraska Problem-Solving Court in Lincoln and Dawson County differs from traditional courts because we have treatment providers and other professionals on our team.

They ensure each person in our program receives an individualized treatment plan, as they work together with the judge, defense attorneys, prosecutors, probation, and law enforcement to provide ongoing support and accountability.

This approach allows our treatment court to meet the individual’s clinical needs along with other needs, such as employment, housing, family reunification and healthcare.

Several years ago, a young woman entered our program. After years of struggling with a substance use disorder, she received the help of the treatment court team and put her life back together. She graduated, is employed, and reconnected with her children and family.

This story is one of many powerful reminders that when one person rises out of addiction, we all rise! Treatment courts represent a compassionate approach to the devastation of addiction. This year’s National Treatment Court Month celebration signals that it is time to reap the economic and societal benefits of expanding this proven solution to those in need of recovery.

Anne Power

North Platte