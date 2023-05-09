Triathlon sponsors, volunteers thanked

The Tri-Nebraska Triathlon sponsored by NebraskaLand Bank was held on April 28-29, 2023, in North Platte with nearly 200 participants from 30 different ZIP codes residing in four different states.

I want to take this opportunity to thank our volunteers including the volleyball and softball teams from North Platte Community College.

I also want to thank our corporate sponsor, NebraskaLand Bank, for their 22 years of sponsorship of this event, as well as our other sponsors, Whitetail Screen Print, Whitetail Cycle Sport, Hampton Inn, Hiland Dairy, The Sports Shoppe, Gary’s Super Foods, Starbucks, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the City of North Platte.

This event is just one example of a private/public partnership working together to bring people to our community and to provide fitness opportunities in our community that would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors and community volunteers.

Thank you to everyone who participated and assisted to make this event possible again this year.

Brock Wurl, North Platte