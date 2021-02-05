Letter to the editor: Trump did little to benefit railroaders

Since September 2016, according to the Surface Transportation Board, some railroads have been busier than others shedding employees. All combined have shed 24.6% of their people. Each railroad, in order of the biggest shedders in percentage terms: CSX -30.5%, Norfolk Southern -30.2%, Union Pacific -29.5%, BNSF -29.5%. There are some structural challenges railroads have faced over the past two decades, including the decline of coal as the primary fuel for power generation. Coal went from a share of 55% in the 1980s to 23% these days. The shedding of jobs because of precision scheduled railroading) was never addressed by President Trump or his administration. Trump’s appointees were in charge and did little to improve rail safety or save coal. Even with an ex-coal industry lobbyist running the EPA, coal production and consumption continue to decline and renewable energy sources have now bypassed coal for electricity generation in the United States. Decline in coal production and consumption has mainly been driven by increased usage of natural gas.