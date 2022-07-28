Letter to the editor: Trump is not the villain of 2020 election fraud story

Really, Mr. Paloucek? You think we are naive enough to believe the villain of the 2020 election fraud is Trump rather than the political establishment that seeks to maintain power over the people? (“Lessons from the Jan. 6 committee,” July 20 column)

We were there on election night. We saw with our own eyes the stopping of the vote count in swing states simultaneously at 10:30 p.m. when President Trump was well ahead in all. Reporters told us the count would restart in the morning, only to see the count restart as soon as poll watchers were kicked out. Was the Trump vote stronger than the political establishment had planned for? Were they looking at defeat at the hands of the people?

And what about the Jan. 6 protest that followed? The political establishment has renamed this an insurrection. Really? Not a person was armed. Can there be an unarmed insurrection?

And what about this hearing? Unbiased you think? Then why were none of Trump’s Cabinet who support him asked to testify? Not one. Only the turncoats. Why was a video of Trump edited where he directs the crowd to “let your voices be heard peacefully and respectfully,” only “peacefully and respectfully” were cut out?

Why was Nancy Pelosi’s refusal of Trump’s offer to surround the Capitol with the National Guard omitted? And to air this hearing during prime time to try and shove it down the people’s throat. Was this a fair hearing or just a show?

And what about those recounts of ballots that kept totaling up the same? Is that total count really the question? Or is the question really about fraudulent ballots? The Cyber Ninja Audit in Arizona that you refer to as absurd and only a recount determined there were far more fraudulent and illegal ballots found than needed to change the outcome. Why didn’t you mention that? Or that Trump’s team was not allowed a trial anywhere to present evidence of fraud in a courtroom? Instead, you just say he lost all lawsuits.

There are now three documentaries highlighting the fraud in the 2020 election. Government surveillance video and cellphone location proof are included. Why is this evidence being ignored and this conversation being disallowed by media everywhere? Nothing to see here, they tell us. Only Trump is the villain here. Really?

Perhaps Trump’s greatest legacy will be in alerting us to what has gone on and what’s going on with our elections. The people have always had the ability to right the ship through the ballot box when the political establishment runs things into the ditch. Without honest elections the ship will sink.

Jeff Baldridge, North Platte