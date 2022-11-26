Letter to the Editor: Tryon on how to get the government you may not want

How to get the government you may not want

A lot of people seem to wonder why I voted against the sales tax hike and the Rec Center improvements after the election was over. Here’s why:

I have several reservations and I’ll tell you what they are. However, the first thing I’d like to do is encourage others to get involved in local decision-making.

If you are complacent or not interested in politics, if you don’t register to vote, or if you register and then don’t bother to vote, you may get the government you don’t want.

Now that the official numbers are in, of the 15,372 registered voters in the city, only 28% actually made the effort to vote in the affirmative. That’s the kind of government we get if we don’t participate — the minority makes decisions for everyone.

By not taking part, you put more pressure on your representative to handle it. The only saving grace for me sitting on the council is to vote according to my conscience — which is according to how I campaigned and why I was elected.

How many of our citizens realize city sales tax is capped at 2% by state statute? It takes money to operate the city, and in case of an emergency, money can’t come from raising the sales tax further until the $52.5 million-plus interest is paid off.

Therefore, if additional funds are needed to support our city government, will property taxes be that source? Most likely. I’d add that tax increment financing is being used more liberally than ever, thereby delaying increased property tax revenue on those projects for up to 15 years.

I’m concerned about how citizens will pay for maintenance and repairs on the expanded center after it is built. And I’m concerned about the city’s other needs. A study is being considered to determine the best option to renovate the public safety building where the police and fire departments are. We will also need increased infrastructure to supply a growing population. Taxpayers will be called on to meet the future needs of our education system. Also, we will need increased fire and police protection as the population grows.

When the plan was first announced, each council member met individually with the chairs of the “wellness committee.” I asked them if they had a plan B for the project. They did not respond, as though it was not in their vocabulary. The question was asked three other times, with no answer. Nor did the question plant a seed. There has been no talk of a plan B. As it works out, I believe voters were sold a bill of goods, promised more than will be delivered, given the interest rates and rate of inflation. The project will probably be scaled down anyway.

What does the future hold if there are possible major downturns, layoffs, shortages and high prices when it comes to such a major undertaking?

Hopefully, those involved in the further planning will give this serious thought, and plan to open their checkbooks for possible “naming rights.” I hope philanthropy comes into play going forward, as it has in other communities.

Donna Tryon, North Platte City Council Ward 1 representative