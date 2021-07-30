Letter to the editor: Understand but don’t rewrite history

Mitchel Rickett, (letter to the editor, July 24) you listed many, and I know of many more, injustices and horrors perpetrated upon Blacks, Indians and other minorities worldwide throughout history. But I will never feel guilty about, nor will I try to rewrite history, because I understand, but don’t condone, why things happened.

Will critical race theory explain why our Constitution considers slaves three-fifths of a person? Will it explain that slavery thrived because it was for profit and “social cleansing” whereby African tribes delivered rival tribal members to seaports? Will it explain why Thomas Jefferson wrote the words “All men are created equal” yet owned slaves but opposed their sale? Will it explain why Ulysses S. Grant’s statue came down because his wife’s family owned slaves? Will it explain why Grant and Abraham Lincoln are responsible for our united nation today?

CRT is beneficial if it objectively educates all of us about Black history. But if the theme or even undertone is to rewrite history and label whites as inherent racists, it’s merely a form of communist ideology pitting Blacks against whites vs. poor against the wealthy.