Letter to the editor: Urge Rep. Smith to back rail safety bills

In response to U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith’s column (Jan. 24), “Fight expansion of executive power,” I was taken back with his concern with the Canadian XL pipeline and the Canadian workers, when we have the loss of railroad jobs here in Nebraska.

I wish Congressman Smith was more concerned about his own constituents. Here in North Platte last year, it was reported we lost nearly 1,000 jobs, and the nation lost 50,000 railroad jobs.

Twenty-five of Congressman Smith’s railroad worker constituents met with him in North Platte last winter and asked him for his support of a two-person train crew bill, and they discussed safety issues.

Safety in our communities and for our citizens and railroad employees should always be No. 1. Smith’s only comment was the “war on coal” with a sharp decrease in shipments over the last four years.

Sen. Deb Fischer, along with a bipartisan group of senators, has sponsored a railroad crossings bill aimed at keeping public crossings open.

Call or write Congressman Smith and ask him to support Sen. Fischer’s bill, and ask her to attach the two-person crew bill to her bill, helping to protect safety and jobs for communities with the railroad industry.

Terry Sigler

North Platte