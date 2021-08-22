Letter to the editor: Vaccination-clinic threat appalling

Having just been in Ogallala, I was appalled at the mental midgets who threaten people from performing a vaccination clinic. Anyone who threatens someone’s safety belongs in court and maybe in jail. I hope the authorities pursue these people vigorously and to the full extent of the law.

Secondly, if you don’t want to be vaxxed, no problem. Don’t do it and live with the consequences, just as the people who make the opposite decision will. But to force your thoughts on others is beyond comprehension. I would hazard a guess most of these people claim to be for the USA, freedom, the Constitution and all things that make this country great. In reality they are the antithesis of what this country is.