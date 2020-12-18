Letter to the Editor: Vaccine plan must not overlook people with disabilities

I’m concerned that Nebraska will overlook Susan as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. Susan, a woman I worked with, lives in a group home and works in a sheltered workshop. Susan lives with a developmental disability. I’m troubled that Nebraska does not seem to have planned for Nebraskans with disabilities as the vaccine becomes available.

Nebraska needs to consider people living with disabilities — especially in congregated facilities — as this vaccine is rolled out. It is unreasonable to expect people with developmental disabilities to travel to receive the vaccine. Nebraska needs a plan to take the vaccine to the places where people with disabilities live and work.

We know COVID-19 is particularly dangerous for the elderly, for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities, and for people with underlying medical conditions. It’s shocking the state didn’t have a plan to get personal protective equipment and information to residential facilities caring for these vulnerable populations, and there have been many deaths — especially in the long-term care facilities — as a result.

I encourage the state to avoid making this mistake as it makes the COVID-19 vaccine available. Susan and other vulnerable people need to be at the top of the list to receive the vaccine.