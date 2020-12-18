Letter to the Editor: Vaccine plan must not overlook people with disabilities

I’m concerned that Nebraska will overlook Susan as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. Susan, a woman I worked with, lives in a group home and works in a sheltered workshop. Susan lives with a developmental disability. I’m troubled that Nebraska does not seem to have planned for Nebraskans with disabilities as the vaccine becomes available.
Nebraska needs to consider people living with disabilities — especially in congregated facilities — as this vaccine is rolled out. It is unreasonable to expect people with developmental disabilities to travel to receive the vaccine. Nebraska needs a plan to take the vaccine to the places where people with disabilities live and work.
We know COVID-19 is particularly dangerous for the elderly, for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities, and for people with underlying medical conditions. It’s shocking the state didn’t have a plan to get personal protective equipment and information to residential facilities caring for these vulnerable populations, and there have been many deaths — especially in the long-term care facilities — as a result.
I encourage the state to avoid making this mistake as it makes the COVID-19 vaccine available. Susan and other vulnerable people need to be at the top of the list to receive the vaccine.
Don Kurre
North Platte
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!