Letter to the Editor: Veteran cherishes Quilt of Valor, city that embraced him

Recently I was awarded a beautiful Quilt of Valor by the Heartland of Nebraska QOV group of ladies. One requirement to receive the honor is to have been “touched by war.” Indeed, my life was touched by war. Upon my discharge from the U.S. Navy, I saw many years of darkness! Because of the good people in North Platte, I had a change in my attitude and living became my goal.

I took a chance and was assigned to the City Tree Board. Because of Mayor Dwight Livingston’s leadership, I was accepted onto the Tree Board. I have great respect for Lyle Minshull and those serving on the board.

After a couple of years on the board, I chose to resign and volunteer more time to the Nebraska Admirals Association. We make worthy citizens admirals in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska. After four years on the association board, I was elected fleet admiral. Because of my change to a positive attitude, I have had great cooperation from leaders in North Platte with the participation in the admiralship program.

With this information, I am letting you know, I feel I have paid my dues — as the QOV citation reads — “Service to Our Nation.” Now that I am old and retired, I pledge more time and money to veterans’ causes.