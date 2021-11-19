Letter to the editor: Veterans Day events create special memories

Veterans Day 2021 has come and gone. I remember some past Veterans Days, but this one holds special memories for me. I drove from North Platte to Stapleton and enjoyed the entire grade school singing patriotic songs. They sang their hearts out!

Two high school girls gave reports on Girls State, normally held in Lincoln; however, because of COVID-19 restrictions, they stayed home and had a virtual Zoom experience. That fact alone should be told over and over in the future when COVID is over! I’ll remember for a long time the high school band playing the World War I song “Over There”!

Dan Kramer of Stapleton gave a great speech about his duties while in the Army. He finished with a point of view he used in the Army, which he learned growing up on his dad’s farm. He was instructed early in life to always “do the best and be the best you could be”! That upbringing, he said, helped him get through some tough times in his Army career. He encouraged the youngsters to do their best and honor our flag, the one flag for a great nation, the United States of America!

Pastor Dwane Johnson from Riverside Baptist Church of North Platte gave the benediction and the program was concluded.

I left the school feeling proud that I am a veteran of this great nation.