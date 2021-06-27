Letter to the editor: Volunteer’s efforts earn ‘thank you’

A special thank you to Cory Leggott, who has been volunteering with Habitat for Humanity for the past six years. Cory is employed by the North Platte Public Schools in the athletic department, but in his spare time he volunteers in the community with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Kiwanis Club, helping to build handicapped ramps and involved with the Nebraskaland Days rodeo and parades. He is very active in the First Methodist Church.