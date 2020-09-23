Letter to the Editor: Volunteers transform Kids Academy building

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier this year, the North Platte Kids Academy was forced to close for a period of time due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The board and staff decided to use that time to clean, upgrade and remodel the facility so that when we reopened, it would be in great shape. The problem was that we did not have the resources or people needed to make all that happen to the level we wanted.

Chuck Scripter volunteered to take the lead to make all that happen. Chuck enlisted the assistance of his team from Habitat for Humanity to completely upgrade the interior of the facility. They put in many hours of hard work at no cost to the Kids Academy. They painted, cleaned and repaired the entire building. Chuck and his team from the Buffalo Bill Kiwanis Club took over the maintenance of the exterior of the building. Everything from mowing to landscaping to cleanup has been done by the Kiwanis Club at no charge to the Kids Academy.

A lot of people have donated time and money to upgrade the Kids Academy building to a condition that it has not been in since it opened nearly 20 years ago. The transformation is amazing. It would not have happened without the leadership and efforts of Chuck Scripter and his teams of volunteers from Habitat and Kiwanis, who went above and beyond anything we could have hoped for to make our vision for the Kids Academy facility to become a reality.