Letter to the editor: Vote for a winning team

If Nebraskans really want a winning football team again, we will vote carefully for regents and other state VIPs.

Every football fan in the country knew Tom Osborne was unbigoted and fair. Now many top Nebraska government folks need some common sense and pragmatism in public comments to help in recruiting top talent.

All the dollars UNL spends on its football program is down the drain with important leaders holding a bad reputation for non-acceptance of blacks and other minorities.

Nancy Fisher, Gothenburg