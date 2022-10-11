Letter to the Editor: Vote in real conservatives

In less than two years Biden and his handlers have taken this country from energy independent to begging the Saudis for more oil and draining out own reserves and denying even more drilling permits.

Our borders are wide open with close to 3 million crossing over, that doesn't include the getaways. So far they have caught several thousand that are on the no-fly list, who knows how many more have gotten away.

The cartels are in charge, not only brining in illegals and thousands of pounds of Fentanyl (which has killed over 100,000 of our citizens) they are also raping women and young girls and also allowing hundreds who are crossing to drown in the river or die in the desert.

This is all on Jobama and his socialist regime. He has gutted our military by forcing the jab and useless "woke" training. Now our military families are facing the same money crisis as the rest of the country. They are being told to apply for food stamps. Instead of sending billions to Ukraine, why not make sure our military is taken care of.

We are now under siege by a two-tier justice system. You don't dare question the legality of the 2020 election. Right now they are going after Trump and all those close to him, but after the 87,000 armed IRS agents are hired they will come for all of us who dare to support the Make America Great Again movement.

In case you haven't heard the credit card companies are now on board for keeping track of all gun purchases. Meanwhile crime is out of control across the country. The socialists are on the move. If we can vote in real conservatives in November — not RINOs — we can start the process of taking or country back.

Ruth Swoboda, Paxton