Letter to the Editor: Vote to restore sound education

Our changing culture requires a response by the voters in the upcoming election. There has been a concerted effort throughout the higher-education community (generally) to move education and our culture away from godly moral principles and standards. The slow progression over the years has finally reached the point that people have realized the shifts that have already taken place. We, the people, must work to retake the ground lost to those elites, often identified through concepts such as critical race theory or social-emotional learning.

I ran for SBOE in the primary this year to continue the battle but did not make it through the primary. I knocked on thousands of doors and many voted for me. If you agree that there is a need to respond in this election, join me in voting for at least two candidates — Elizabeth Tegtmeier for SBOE District 7 and Kathy Wilmot for Board of Regents District 7. Kathy knows that much of the push for social change like CRT and SEL begins at the university level and she will work to bring some sanity back toward education rather than social change. Elizabeth is committed to work not only in these areas but also toward sound education in the basics, and addressing the teacher shortage and dropping test scores that have not been improved by updated “standards” created by the SBOE. Teachers I have listened to have often cited increased meddling from the state and federal requirements as reasons they either quit teaching or have at least considered it.