Letter to the editor: Vote Wilmot for regent

Kathy Wilmot is running for the Board of Regents. She received a graduate degree from the University of Nebraska. She was a public school teacher and was first elected to the State Board of Education in 1994, then served two terms.

Wilmot stated online, “The taxpayers of western Nebraska are hard-working people. They want their children to have access to an affordable, academic education that provides them the knowledge necessary to successfully deal with the professions and changes they will encounter in life.”

Please cast your vote for Kathy Wilmot to represent you in the Board of Regents.

Andy Forsberg

Marquette