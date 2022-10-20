Letter to the editor: Voter ID: 'If it ain't broke, don't fix it'

In spite of practically nonexistent election cheating and fraud in the 167 years of Nebraska's statehood, Gov. Pete Ricketts and his many bought-and-paid-for allies are inciting fear and seeking more ways to disenfranchise voters who normally vote for Democrats by requiring a photo ID for eligibility at the polls.

Be aware that 21 million eligible voters in the United States, including about 50,000 in Nebraska, do not have government issued photo IDs: those over 65 (15%), Latinos (18%), blacks (25%) and those earning less than $35,000 (15%) — all people who typically vote for Democrats.

To add to their advantage, Republicans love to gerrymander voting districts, adore the Electoral College that has seated their presidential candidate a few times in spite of losing the popular vote, and support state legislatures that change voting rules to suit their own needs and ensure victories. Add these together and you have a game where all the rules are made by the home team and played on an unlevel field.

In theory, the recent North Platte Telegraph editorial was correct in endorsing Initiative 432, providing that valid photo IDs be easily obtainable, cheaply or for free, to Nebraskans who don't drive and can prove their eligibility to vote. This is a very good idea, except it won't work in this deep red state where compromise is a four-letter word. The idea is also very expensive at an annual estimated cost of $750,000 plus setup costs of around $2.2 million (Omaha World-Herald story, Oct.17).

I believe in the integrity, fairness and honesty of a body of people that has never been charged or convicted with impropriety at the polls. I will not be influenced by the 30 or so states who require an ID of some kind to vote, because I know voting is a basic civil right of all Americans that should not be burdened with constraints. I will always remember a wise member of my family saying "If it ain't broke, don't fix it," and I act accordingly. My vote on Nov. 8 will be a resounding NO to photo IDs for voter eligibility.

Ron Holscher, Ogallala