Letter to the editor: Voters 'have a clear choice' in governor race

Our general election voters in western Nebraska have a clear choice. We can elect the same Nebraska money machine that we have in the past that stated “promises of tax relief” or “I promote more business-friendly policy that will boost incentives to small business, family farmers and Nebraska workers." We can change the way we vote, no matter party affiliation. We are lucky to have a governor candidate who is more qualified than we’ve seen in many years! History of legislative votes that have protected all Nebraskans and not just the big corporate money machine in Nebraska! Carol Blood has voted for common sense, and not by influence of “dark money” in our state. Candidate not influenced by party. If you are not a fan of Democratic or Republican rubber stamps, you are a fan of Carol Blood! #NNB November New Blood