Letter to the Editor: Voters' voices go unheard

LB644, nicknamed “truth in taxation,” opened the eyes of North Platte voters with a public meeting last Tuesday. Many people spoke to the political subdivisions, voicing their disapproval of the tax rate increase they were requesting. The general consensus being that in this time of uncertainty, with rising inflation, it was unfair of these political subdivisions to ask for more than their allowable 2% increase. LB644 states: “... there shall be no items on the agenda other than discussion on each political subdivision's intent to increase its property tax request ...,” implying there would be discussion! This was not the case and everyone’s questions went unanswered.

After attending, voicing my concerns and wanting answers, I attended the North Platte Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Wednesday. I was very disappointed in the board. Not all the members were present for the vote. One would think an elected official would show up for what he was elected to do! Secondly, they did not address any of the concerns from Tuesday. The board disregarded the voters’ thoughts with no discussion other than to say that nothing could be done. The “We CAN’T” attitude of the board is concerning and leads me to question their ability and effectiveness in leading NPPSD.

We have a voice and must make it heard on Election Day, Nov. 8! If the current Board of Education refuses to listen and put in the work to change, then maybe it is time to vote in new members willing to do the work needed!

Kristi Smith, North Platte