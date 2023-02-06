I think of age discrimination in the workplace as directed to the older worker. LB 15, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, tells me I am wrong. Why isn’t the work of a teenage employee as valuable as that of an older worker? As Emma Haar (North Platte Telegraph, Feb. 2), stated, many teenagers have to pay for their own school expenses and help their families financially. They also have to save for any advanced education they aspire to. College tuition, books, fees continue to increase in costs. Politicians do not express any desire to help with the debilitating costs of higher education. Time to help the young. They are the future of our country, so let’s not make it any harder on them than we have to.