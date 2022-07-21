Letter to the editor: Waggin' Tails Dog Park needs grooming

I am a frequent visitor to Waggin' Tails Dog Park. I'm a little confused as to why this park gets so little attention from the Parks Deparment? This park is the closest to the interstate and there are many times people stop by on their way east or west. It's embarrassing to explain that the park "usually looks nicer" but no one has bothered to mow it. The north-side park is a great park when you aren't pulling sand burs out of your dog's fur ... and it is always mowed. What's the difference? If you claim it as yours on the "points of interest" map, surely you would want it to continue to look nice. Please mow the park! My dogs thank you.