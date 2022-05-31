Letter to the editor: What did Sen. Fischer learn at Davos?

I wonder how many people know that Sen. Deb Fischer went to Davos to the World Economic Forum? I was surprised to hear this, as that group has always wanted one world government. I called her headquarters and was told she went there to be a conservative voice.

One of the most disturbing things I heard was a CEO from Pfyzer talk about a pill they developed that carries a chip so when swallowed they can keep track of what medications you take — what else? The CEO also went on to say it will make people more compliant.

Of course, this same bunch wants all countries under the control of the World Health Organization. Which means if there is another pandemic, the WHO will makes the rules.

If you think the last two years of lockdowns, masks and forced vaccines was bad, hang on because the WHO completely agrees with how China has handled COVID-19. They forced people to stay in their homes, and if they dared to come out to protest they were beaten, even shot. To terrorize them further, they killed their pets.

So I look forward to hearing what Sen. Fischer’s conservative voice had to say to this global warming, one world government, radical socialist group.

Ruth Swoboda

Paxton