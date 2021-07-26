Letter to the editor: What happened to the Democrats?

In reply to Ron Holscher (letter to the editor July 22), who I had promised I would never reply to again as you can’t argue with a fool, I just had to say: Ron, what happened to the Democratic Party, who put in a president that can’t even read his teleprompter and doesn’t even know if he is president or if it is his vice president Kamala Harris. Who has destroyed the border and pushed gas prices to the limit. He has done more damage in his few short months than his pal Barack Obama did in eight years. The Democratic Party of spend-spend-spend, just print more money, who buddies up with all of our enemies.