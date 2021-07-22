Letter to the editor: What has happened to the Republican Party?

Is “fair” governance that difficult to achieve? Bear with me as I reminisce about some recent developments.

Gov. Pete Ricketts declines a federal request to accept migrant children (April 2021) because, in his own words, “It’s Biden’s problem,” only to reverse himself a few weeks later and send 25 state troopers (at Nebraska’s expense) to fight “Biden’s problem” at the border. Can you say “double standard”?

Close to home: For whatever reasons, the majority of people in the western two-thirds of the state have stubbornly resisted getting the life-saving COVID-19 vaccinations. And yes, you and I both know they are Republicans who could infect others and prevent the eradication of the disease.

Closer to home: Over 50 Nebraska counties have sided with Ricketts’ “Stop 30x30 Executive Order” that rebuts the need for global conservation and earth-saving measures as proposed by the Biden administration. Included is my county, Keith, where Republican county commissioners recently rubber-stamped the order in Lincoln, and then, with blind obedience drooled all over their less than forthright governor. (Keith County News, June 28)