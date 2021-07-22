Letter to the editor: What has happened to the Republican Party?

Is “fair” governance that difficult to achieve? Bear with me as I reminisce about some recent developments.
Gov. Pete Ricketts declines a federal request to accept migrant children (April 2021) because, in his own words, “It’s Biden’s problem,” only to reverse himself a few weeks later and send 25 state troopers (at Nebraska’s expense) to fight “Biden’s problem” at the border. Can you say “double standard”?
Close to home: For whatever reasons, the majority of people in the western two-thirds of the state have stubbornly resisted getting the life-saving COVID-19 vaccinations. And yes, you and I both know they are Republicans who could infect others and prevent the eradication of the disease.
Closer to home: Over 50 Nebraska counties have sided with Ricketts’ “Stop 30x30 Executive Order” that rebuts the need for global conservation and earth-saving measures as proposed by the Biden administration. Included is my county, Keith, where Republican county commissioners recently rubber-stamped the order in Lincoln, and then, with blind obedience drooled all over their less than forthright governor. (Keith County News, June 28)
Like so many other Republican loyalists, these officials chose to passively defer to the claims of Ricketts rather than believe objective reports by a reputable Omaha World-Herald journalist (June 9) and the World Herald editorial board (July 6, republished in The Telegraph July 9), which strongly cautioned that critics are wrong to find fault and stop conservation easements in Nebraska. Both asserted that the 30x30 is not a threat to landowners, but rather a voluntary conservation tool used nationwide for generations.
Nationwide: Republican-dominated legislatures are attempting to subvert democracy by disenfranchising voters. Yes, another true story having huge consequences in response to President Trump’s claim that the election was stolen from him. The “Big Lie” lives on.
And so, in my retirement, I ruminate: How can a political party that I believed in and trusted for most of my life go so terribly wrong? A floundering, aimless skeleton of its former self, without a platform, without goals (other than obstruction) without positive energy, lacking morals and values, absent of conscience and integrity, and deprived of compassion for the sick, the downtrodden and the homeless. Wake up, Republicans, find some lofty, humanitarian goals and locate that trail out of the wilderness.
Ron Holscher
Ogallala