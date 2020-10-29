Letter to the Editor: What’s important to you?

Please, if you have not already, please vote. We are blessed in America with the privilege of expressing our opinions by voting. What’s important to you? Let the silent majority be heard.

There is such a huge difference in the two presidential candidates this year. Do you like personality over proven results? How do you feel about sanctity of life (abortion)? How do you feel about the Second Amendment? Gun control? Protecting your home and family? Owning a hunting rifle?

Those are important issues to me. What’s important to you?

Study the candidates. See if their views line up with your views on important issues. Be careful — don’t let the mainstream media news sway you. What’s important to you? Vote!

Gary Sierks

North Platte