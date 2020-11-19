Letter to the Editor: What to know before calling 911 if you have COVID-19

As you are likely aware, we are experiencing a dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19-related cases in our community and the surrounding area, which has in turn led to increased hospitalizations at Great Plains Health and other critical access hospitals in our region and the state as a whole. The North Platte Fire Department offers the following to assist our partner health care agencies and us in providing the most efficient and thorough care possible.
If you develop signs and symptoms of COVID-19, including a fever, cough, loss of taste or smell, please contact your primary care provider, West Central District Health Department or testnebraska.com for instruction prior to calling 911. If you are COVID-19 positive, please continue to follow your primary care physician’s instructions. You can also visit wcdhd.org for further information. Please utilize the 911 system only if your symptoms worsen. Additional signs and symptoms per the CDC website include difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
Should you require an ambulance, be aware that our 911 Center will be asking some additional questions to assist with screening for COVID-19; again, this will assist us in providing the most efficient and thorough care possible. In addition, the North Platte Fire Department will be conducting a “doorway assessment” upon arrival at your residence prior to entering. We ask that if you have a mask, please be wearing it prior to our entry into your residence.
We thank you in advance for your attention to these guidelines!
Again, if you believe you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911. Continue to wear masks and social distance whenever possible. Thank you!
Lt. Ryan Thompson
North Platte Fire Department
