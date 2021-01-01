Letter to the Editor: What you’ll get with Biden-Harris

So Muriel Clark (letter to the editor, Dec. 27) wants to unite behind the Harris-Biden socialist Democratic ticket — not so fast.

First of all, they haven’t made it over the finish line yet. Second of all, the socialist Dems never gave President Trump or this country a minute of peace in four years. They ran phony Russia investigations, worked hand in hand with the leftist news media to trash Trump 24/7. They were so busy trying to impeach him they never bothered to take seriously the Chinese virus. Of course, they blamed President Trump for that too.

But here’s what you get if you back Harris-Biden, Muriel: The pandemic will be used as long as possible for more lockdowns, mask mandates, thousands more small businesses closing their doors for good; tax hikes for everyone who works; the borders will open back up.

China will again be the winner on any trade deals, and their spies welcomed back because China owns Biden. They will put us back in the Paris climate accords and back into the terrible Iran deal; they will probably even give them more millions. The war on fossil fuels will begin; the war on religion will continue. America will no longer be first and they will try and destroy all Trump supporters.