Letter to the editor: Where credit is due for development

As a City Council member over the last few years, I have continued to witness an impression some people have that local elected officials deserve credit or accolades for economic development successes. The real credit needs to be given to Gary Person, CEO of the Chamber & Development Corp., the Chamber staff, Board Chair Brandon Jones, along with the city engineer, development department and city manager. They work tirelessly to bring very complex projects to the finish line.

As elected officials, our job is to complete final decisionmaking on requested assistance and to try and make the community as “development friendly” as possible to grow our community and enhance quality of life.

So, the developers who take the financial risks, those who invest the dollars and time into these projects, and the people who work through the complex details are the ones that deserve the pat on the back for these wins as they occur. I believe they work hard at this for the good of the community, not to receive the credit they deserve.

Ty Lucas

Ward 2, North Platte City Council