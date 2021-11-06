Letter to the editor: Where do we get such men?

Last week, I lost a friend and shipmate, an American “white hat” originally from Council Bluffs, Iowa, but later on from North Platte,. But more importantly, our nation, the state of Nebraska and the city of North Platte lost someone very special.
I first met Mark Pope over 45 years ago, in September 1976, when as a young naval officer, I reported to my first ship, USS Trippe FF 1075, eager to join the fleet. I was “responsible” for 53 sailors of all ranks and ratings during that tour, the first of many over 23 years of service. I would go on to serve with thousands of sailors, but some would always remain in my memory.
One was that young sailor from Council Bluffs. A sailor whose character, ethics and integrity were the very hallmarks of what makes our nation great. Rocky Pope was a natural leader, possessing an inquisitive nature, enthusiasm and innate intellectual curiosity, which carried over into everything he did.
Although he might appear to be a bit gruff on the outside and tough as nails, more importantly, he was also a thoughtful, caring young man dedicated to his country, family and friends.
I got to know more about him though our long shipboard conversations over the course of three deployments from 1976 through 1979, everywhere from the Persian Gulf to the Mediterranean and finally around South America. I also learned a lot about the railroads and came to appreciate the ethics and integrity of those from the nation’s heartland, for they were deeply ingrained in Mark Pope.
Whenever the going got rough, I learned that I could always count on Mark Pope to come through for his ship as well as his shipmates. He embodied those traits and the character that are the very essence of what makes our country great.
I learned of his passing from another shipmate who had also served with us in Trippe, Jimmy Divel, who had remained close to Mark over the years.
Mark’s passing brought to mind a line about American sailors from a very famous novel by James Michener, “The Bridges at Toko-Ri,” which I am fond of quoting: “Where do we get such men?” Men willing to leave their homes for extended periods and put it all on the line for the nation and their family and friends. Mark Richard Pope epitomized such Americans. His legacy will live on through his family, friends, community and within those who served with him!
So shipmate, your passing is not final, as I believe that you will always be with us and I will always believe this of you: 2 Timothy 4:7 — I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
A.G. Palazzo
Retired commander, U.S. Navy
West Warwick, Rhode Island