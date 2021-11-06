Letter to the editor: Where do we get such men?

Last week, I lost a friend and shipmate, an American “white hat” originally from Council Bluffs, Iowa, but later on from North Platte,. But more importantly, our nation, the state of Nebraska and the city of North Platte lost someone very special.

I first met Mark Pope over 45 years ago, in September 1976, when as a young naval officer, I reported to my first ship, USS Trippe FF 1075, eager to join the fleet. I was “responsible” for 53 sailors of all ranks and ratings during that tour, the first of many over 23 years of service. I would go on to serve with thousands of sailors, but some would always remain in my memory.

One was that young sailor from Council Bluffs. A sailor whose character, ethics and integrity were the very hallmarks of what makes our nation great. Rocky Pope was a natural leader, possessing an inquisitive nature, enthusiasm and innate intellectual curiosity, which carried over into everything he did.

Although he might appear to be a bit gruff on the outside and tough as nails, more importantly, he was also a thoughtful, caring young man dedicated to his country, family and friends.