Letter to the editor: Which promises did Trump keep?

To Joseph Grachek Jr. (letter to the editor, Sept. 13): If I remember right, President Trump’s two big campaign promises were to get rid of Obamacare — didn’t happen — and to build a border wall with Mexico and make Mexico pay for it — didn’t happen either. Of the 452 miles of wall credited to Trump, only 80 miles were built where none existed. The other 372 miles were just replacement.

Trump inherited an already growing economy, which under President Obama had largely recovered from the Great Recession. GDP growth under Trump’s four years were the worst since Hoover. Trump promised the tax cuts would pay for themselves with the resulting economic growth; it didn’t and the promised rising wage growth didn’t materialize.

As far as COVID response, 400,000 people died on Trump’s watch. The things Trump will be known for are his documented over 35,000 lies he told while in office, the Big Lie that the election was stolen from him, and his use of defensive projection to ascribe his own unacceptable qualities and feelings to other people.