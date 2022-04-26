Letter to the editor: Who do I trust?

I’ve heard a challenger candidate for Nebraska Public Power District Subdivision 4 say he’s running because he’s mad.

He clearly doesn’t understand the concept of public service. I know my candidate, Incumbent Bill Hoyt because my husband and I have worked with Bill for years in Scouts (Troop 147 Buffalo Bill District,) and in 4-H (Hot Shots Shooting Sports). I also know that while Bill was physically able he volunteered as an EMT and firefighter and was a well respected police detective. I know Bill understands service to others.

I also noted the challenger candidate has run very deceptive ads attempting to misdirect people’s attention from Bill’s public voting record. It left out a crucial fact that a very minor amount of investigation could have uncovered or an ounce of honesty would have conveyed. It’s too bad in our part of Nebraska we still have to deal with people playing politics.

I heard the challenger say “It comes down to, who do you trust?” I can at least agree with that statement. I trust Bill Hoyt’s proven record of representation for NPPD Subdivision 4.

Adriann Smith

McCook