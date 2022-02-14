Letter to the editor: Who’s benefiting from convoy protests?

Where will the gullibility of America’s grassroots right wing end?

The convoys disrupting Canadian commerce aren’t about freedom. Ninety percent of Canadian truckers are vaccinated. The Canadian Trucking Alliance opposes the convoys and acknowledges that many of the protesters have no connection to the trucking industry.

They are organized by a QAnon conspiracy theorist who believes COVID-19 is a political scam.

In America the political hacks and faux “news” entertainment personalities are pushing the convoys because they know that one of the leading drivers of inflation is supply chain disruption, and inflation is something they think they can campaign on in 2022.