Letter to the editor: Who’s benefiting from convoy protests?

Where will the gullibility of America’s grassroots right wing end?
The convoys disrupting Canadian commerce aren’t about freedom. Ninety percent of Canadian truckers are vaccinated. The Canadian Trucking Alliance opposes the convoys and acknowledges that many of the protesters have no connection to the trucking industry.
They are organized by a QAnon conspiracy theorist who believes COVID-19 is a political scam.
In America the political hacks and faux “news” entertainment personalities are pushing the convoys because they know that one of the leading drivers of inflation is supply chain disruption, and inflation is something they think they can campaign on in 2022.
America’s International Brotherhood of Teamsters recognizes the damage this disruption does to American families. Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa released a statement saying, “The livelihood of working Americans and Canadians in the automotive, agricultural and manufacturing sectors is threatened by this blockade. Our economy is growing under the Biden administration, and this disruption in international trade threatens to derail the gains we have made. Our members are some of the hardest workers in the country and are being prevented from doing their jobs.”
So before you share that meme on social media likely generated by troll farms in Vietnam, Bangladesh or Romania in support of these convoys, stop and consider who gains by the unrest. It isn’t you. It isn’t the truckers. It isn’t American workers. It’s despots and their lackeys desperate to gain power by radicalizing their base.
Muriel Clark
Sutherland