Letter to the editor: Whole truth of history should be taught

To Dan Timm (letter to editor, July 30):

Your letter shows that you’re just fine with the white-slanted biased history as it’s taught now.

The questions you have about what critical race theory is going to teach shouldn’t have to be asked if currently taught history already answered those questions, but it doesn’t.

You’re prejudging what the CRT curriculum is going to teach without first seeing what it entails.

You’re so worried about CRT being biased without questioning the current bias toward the white view of American history.

How hypocritical.

To Tom Werblow (letter, July 31):

You are the one who seems to have an attitude. So, your ancestors weren’t here for slavery or the Native American holocaust, but you’ve seen how Black people are treated in America. Expressing the facts is not ranting. And not teaching that even though most of the crimes against the non-white people in America happened a long time ago, they still happened, is denial of the truth. And that denial is not helping to heal the racial divides in America.

I’m not trying to lord it over anyone. I just want the whole truth of American history to be taught.