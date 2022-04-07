Letter to the Editor: Whose agenda, the candidate's or the constituents'?

Thank you to the Nebraska Farm Bureau for hosting the Legislative District 42 forum.

Bravo, County Commissioner Chris Bruns. Finally, a candidate that puts his constituents ahead of his own personal agenda.

Unlike candidate temporary Sen. Mike Jacobson, who admittedly voted against Initiative 430 (casinos and horse racing) and then voted for LB 876 in an attempt to promote his personal agenda to limit and delay Initiative 430, which was passed by a majority of the voters in District 42 as well as the state of Nebraska.

Thank you, temporary Sen. Jacobson, for showing the voters of District 42 and the state of Nebraska how you intend to represent (or lack thereof) if elected.

Dallas Shearer

North Platte