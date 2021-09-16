Letter to the editor: Whose life, liberty and pursuit of happiness?

The Telegraph editorial (Sept. 5) praising the Texas law denying women abortions after six weeks, even in case of rape or incest, was shocking.

This law forces the victim of rape or incest to carry the seed of her assaulter, who may even have tried to kill her, for nine months. And bear his child.

This is beyond cruel — it’s despicable.

The editorial asserted the “seed” shares the human rights bestowed by The Declaration of Independence — “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Really? Where are the rights and life of the woman? Her liberty over her own body? Her pursuit of happiness?

The majority of Americans, including Catholics, do not oppose early abortions. Nor does the Catholic Church consider a miscarriage a full human being to be given last rites.

And linking a woman’s right to choose to “humanity’s sorry, bloody history” is misguided. There’s no connection between vigilante mobs lynching Black people and a woman’s right to her own body.

Except the vigilantes.