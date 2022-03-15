Letter to the Editor: Why it was great to be back in North Platte

I wanted to say, “It was great to be back in North Platte, Nebraska!” I found myself back in North Platte and have been gone for 25 years. I was going back to work after a lunch meeting. There was a young girl on the corner of Fourth and Grant doing a Kool-Aid stand (on the fourth of March!) As I drove by, I thought to myself, I used to always stop at all kids’ stands. I decided to go around the block and support her venture!

As I pulled up, I was finishing a call, so I sat there for about five minutes. While I sat there I noticed a UPS truck drive by. Then he appeared at the young girl’s stand. He too had gone by and then came back around. In his busy day he had time to support this young girl.

Once the UPS drove away, here came the Culligan water truck. He too made time to stop and make that young girl’s day!

I am so impressed that in North Platte there are still folks that find time to stop and invest in our future leaders. So, good job, UPS and Culligan (the driver’s name was Levi). You made me miss my time in the nice Midwest town of North Platte. One more thing: She also had individual Girl Scout cookies for sale! It was a great day!

Duke Boston

Belle Fourche, South Dakota