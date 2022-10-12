Letter to the Editor: Why Jacobson is best choice for District 42

Elections have never mattered more in our tumultuous modern history. From the White House to City Hall to your school board, every election has tremendous personal consequences for your family and mine. Gone are the days of complacency. Our society can no longer sit out and let one-third of the voting population decide who’s in charge. Our culture, traditions, God-given rights, public education, financial security and national security are all diminishing before our very eyes. What we have long enjoyed as a state and nation is going away and will continue so if we don’t all engage in our leadership selection process.

Our District 42 legislative race is a great opportunity for west central Nebraskans to vote to do something about the very concerns you see in the news. My homework has led me to the clear choice of voting for Sen. Mike Jacobson to continue representing and defending us in our State Capitol. Here’s why:

Our highly respected Gov. Pete Ricketts interviewed both District 42 candidates in February and chose Mike as the most qualified for the job. Ricketts has been an exceptional leader, and his appointment of Mike to the Legislature is a major endorsement that all should consider.

Mike is a successful entrepreneur. He has spent his life building a successful business in the private sector. Try it — it’s not easy. Folks who have that hard-earned experience tend to apply that same leadership approach in the public sector.

Track record: Look at Mike’s voting record from this year’s legislative session. Do your research; it was consistently, fiercely conservative. He will continue to protect unborn children, cut taxes, protect gun rights and make sure our district receives its fair share of state funding.

Make sure you’re registered to vote, find out when and where, and just get it done! Let’s continue to harness Mike’s experience and desire to protect our values. Vote for Sen. Mike Jacobson and let him continue fighting for us!

David P. Huebner, North Platte