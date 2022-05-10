Letter to the editor: Why money for road to new golf course but not Eugene Avenue?

Reading today’s Telegraph (May 10) I see where the county commissioners are partnering with Dormie Network to help overlay a portion of North Maxwell Road to serve the proposed golf course north of Maxwell. While I think that it is great that this golf course with its potential to bring needed revenue to Lincoln County and the town of Maxwell is being built, I do have some questions.

Having attended the county “one- and six-year roads plan” meeting for the last eight years following the connection of Eugene Avenue and South Buffalo Bill Road and being told that because of the cost, the county portion of Eugene Avenue cannot be improved regardless of the tremendous increase in traffic, I am curious how the funds for the county portion of the cost to improve the golf can be justified to the county taxpayers.

How can the county magically come up with these funds while telling those of us who live on Eugene and the county residents who use Eugene on a daily basis that this dangerous narrow road does not need to be improved. Commissioners, I believe you owe the county residents an explanation.

Michael Cook

North Platte