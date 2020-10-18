Letter to the Editor: Why this is the most important U.S. election

Yes, Fred Perlinger (letter to the editor, Oct. 14), this is the most important election in U.S. history, but you couldn’t be more wrong on the outcome.

A Trump re-election would be chapter 2 in the slide from democracy to dictatorship.

Trump doesn’t care about Americans, only about himself. What did he promise the American people in 2016: Repeal Obamacare and replace it with something better and cheaper. Build a wall with Mexico and have them pay for it. Only choose the best people to work for him. Well, how has that worked out?

And you can’t blame the Democrats; the Republicans controlled the presidency and both houses of Congress, and all they accomplished was to give the richest Americans a tax cut. It wasn’t the politicians who sent American manufacturing to China, but the greed of the owners. You could have stopped illegal immigrants from coming to America if the wealthy would have let the government enforce the laws that would have fined and/or jailed the people who employed those illegals. But the wealthy wanted cheap labor, including Donald Trump, who hired illegals to work at his golf courses and in his building, which he built with Chinese steel.