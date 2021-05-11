Letter to the editor: ‘Wokeness’ infiltrates Nebraska education

“Wokeness” has finally made it to Nebraska, via the Nebraska Department of Education’s attempt to sell Nebraskans on a curriculum change.

It seems the professors at NDE plan to teach first through sixth graders the ins and outs of transgenderism, same-sex marriage, cross-dressing, etc.

To say the professor needs to find gainful employment, as this idea is as close to moronic as one will ever see, would be counterproductive.

Subjugating these innocent little children to such ideas who are not mentally, emotionally or physically mature enough to grasp them, shows a real lack of knowledge and understanding for the age and lives we have entrusted to the professor. Shameful!

All that being said, and at the risk of sounding alarmist, I believe the scheme is part of a larger plan — that plan being to introduce more “woke” ideas and subjects into our schools on a piecemeal basis until one day we wake up in a blue state.

Professor, if there were an argument for school vouchers or private and parochial schools, you just made it.

Pat Breen

Farnam