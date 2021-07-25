Letter to the editor: ‘Workless society’ a COVID consequence

This pandemic has taught the world several lessons. Those lessons have affected young, old, black and white, and spanned the globe. COVID-19 isn’t racist, COVID is colorblind, doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor. COVID is the great equalizer: stealing friends, family, our civility, moments and memories.
2021 has “welcomed back” some normalcy like parades, carnivals, concerts, holidays, celebrations, sports and vacations. However, we have lost something very important too! We have all experienced the loss: loss of a good cup of coffee after 5 p.m., our favorite Italian meal before 3 p.m., an evening dinner of comfort food at the local diner.
The lessons from my college textbooks have now become more than ink on paper; they have become our living, breathing post-COVID reality. We are all learning that “human resources are our most valuable resource.” Learning that what we once took for granted — the folks that go to work, our social interactions and relationships with these folks, the “where everybody knows your name” world we thirst for in small-town America — can be gone in the blink of an eye!
Unfortunately, we have become a “workless society”: help-wanted signs posted everywhere offering hiring and benefit incentives just to get workers in the door. Employers and consumers are suffering the ravages of the “workless” post-COVID world. We have learned the value of every worker, regardless of how many degrees behind their name, to the wheel that makes this well-oiled machine turn. Every industry has been impacted by a lack of workers, and the domino effect and impact on the world is devastating.
COVID lesson No. 1: Employers value, acknowledge and appreciate your workforce. Give kudos to the workers who helped keep your doors open during COVID shutdown or came back.
COVID lesson No. 2: Consumers, thank all the folks who get up and go to work for you — the ones who pour your coffee, pick up your garbage, grow your food, deliver your goods, stock shelves, watch your babies, doctor your ailments, keep your streets safe, the lights on and water running — because the work ethic and worker shortage is real!
Oh, and remember: “With all its sham, drudgery and broken dreams, it is still a beautiful world. Be cheerful, strive to be happy.”
Cynthia Huntsman
North Platte