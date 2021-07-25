Letter to the editor: ‘Workless society’ a COVID consequence

This pandemic has taught the world several lessons. Those lessons have affected young, old, black and white, and spanned the globe. COVID-19 isn’t racist, COVID is colorblind, doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor. COVID is the great equalizer: stealing friends, family, our civility, moments and memories.

2021 has “welcomed back” some normalcy like parades, carnivals, concerts, holidays, celebrations, sports and vacations. However, we have lost something very important too! We have all experienced the loss: loss of a good cup of coffee after 5 p.m., our favorite Italian meal before 3 p.m., an evening dinner of comfort food at the local diner.

The lessons from my college textbooks have now become more than ink on paper; they have become our living, breathing post-COVID reality. We are all learning that “human resources are our most valuable resource.” Learning that what we once took for granted — the folks that go to work, our social interactions and relationships with these folks, the “where everybody knows your name” world we thirst for in small-town America — can be gone in the blink of an eye!