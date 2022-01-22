Letter to the editor: Writers suffer from white privilege and right-wing media bubble

To Michael E. Scott (letter to editor, Jan. 14): As a white male living in small-town Nebraska you’ve probably never suffered discrimination in your life. You’re the perfect example of “white privilege.”

The term “human race” only means we’re all Homo sapiens. If we were truly all equal, how come nonwhite people in America are treated differently?

As far as your categories, you fall into the first.

Concerning Ruth Swoboda’s letter (Jan. 14): As usual, you live only in the right-wing media bubble where telling the truth is an inconvenience if it gets in the way of their agenda.

The way Republican-controlled states are changing voting laws and gerrymandering district, they are showing their fear of free and fair elections. Since the Republicans are in the minority, restricting voting is the only way they can keep control.