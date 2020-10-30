Letter to the Editor: Wrong time for state to reorganize DHHS

Regarding the “Other Views” Sunday from the Lincoln Journal Star: How many Nebraska residents know that the Department of Health and Human Services is reorganizing? Don’t really care? How many Nebraska residents know that as a part of this reorganization, Dr. Tom Safranek, the state epidemiologist for the past 30 years, was removed from that position Sept 8. According to DHHS, he’s still working in that capacity. However, given his new duties, several people believe Nebraska is now without a state epidemiologist.
Our state has seen a huge uptake in COVID-19! I find it very troubling for the residents of Nebraska that lost a leader who is very much needed in this pandemic. Others like state Sen. Sara Howard and the Journal Star editorial board are thinking the same.
Now is not the time to be without Dr. Safranek’s leadership. Reorganization of DHHS can wait.
Sandee Kroon
North Platte
