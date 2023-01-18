Letter to the editor:

In reading the headlines for the Telegraph on Jan. 11 ("New bill targets early voting"), I was surprised to read that we had such a serious issue with voter fraud in Nebraska that Senator Erdman thought it was necessary to require all but a few voters to vote in person on all election days.

Senator Erdman seems to forget that Nebraska has one of the smallest percentages of voter errors of all states and that by restricting most individuals to voting in person on election day many voters will be unable to cast a ballot.

Just a few of those individuals are the elderly that can not physically stand in line for hours, railroaders and others who are working out of town, and those who simply can not leave their job to vote.

Where does Erdman think the county clerks will find enough volunteers to handle the number of individuals voting that day and willing to count the ballots at the precinct on the day of the election.

Talk about a flawed legislative bill. Come on. We are better than this.

Michael J. Cook

North Platte