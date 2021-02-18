Letters to the editor: Are blackouts a sign of things to come?

Like a lot of folks, we woke up to a chilly house Tuesday morning. It wasn’t a big concern, as power outages in our region are few, and the hardworking power people are good at what they do and the lights come on soon enough when it does happen.
Hopefully it was just a minor inconvenience for you, like waiting for morning coffee. And not water pipes freezing, needed medical equipment shutting down or worse.
When I heard of a power savings event from a friend, I thought it was a local business temporarily shutting down. I had no idea it was a widespread rolling power outage designed to ease demand on the power grid. I literally was in the dark.
As expected, our home came to life, and while sipping morning coffee, I pondered. Is this the “Green New Deal” we have been hearing about? Is this the new norm? Is our power becoming as dependable as some Third World countries?
Wind farm proponents assure us wind energy is clean (really, not so clean, if you investigate it), abundant and free. If this is so, with all the local wind farms, why are we having issues during this prolonged cold snap? The only reason wind energy is still in use is because it is subsidized by the government, Wind energy cannot sustain itself. It only produces when windy enough and needs a nearby power plant for support. Also, this “Green New Deal” will make millions of cars, buses, trains, etc., dependent on our already burdened power grid. Are we someday going to see a brown haze hanging over our town because thousands of home generators are burning gas and diesel to keep our lights on? We need to be smart with our resources, and we all should strive to be good stewards of God’s creation.
So, I would not shut off coal and oil just yet. In fact, I suggest that our new president entertain the thought of subsidizing a few new clean coal-fired power plants with emission scrubbers to bail out the wind farms. It would be a win-win-win: keep jobs, save the planet and have our morning coffee.
C.J. Moore
North Platte