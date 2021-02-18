Letters to the editor: Are blackouts a sign of things to come?

Like a lot of folks, we woke up to a chilly house Tuesday morning. It wasn’t a big concern, as power outages in our region are few, and the hardworking power people are good at what they do and the lights come on soon enough when it does happen.

Hopefully it was just a minor inconvenience for you, like waiting for morning coffee. And not water pipes freezing, needed medical equipment shutting down or worse.

When I heard of a power savings event from a friend, I thought it was a local business temporarily shutting down. I had no idea it was a widespread rolling power outage designed to ease demand on the power grid. I literally was in the dark.

As expected, our home came to life, and while sipping morning coffee, I pondered. Is this the “Green New Deal” we have been hearing about? Is this the new norm? Is our power becoming as dependable as some Third World countries?